Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,939.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,822.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,422.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

