Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $341.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.00.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

