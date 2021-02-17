Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,091.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

