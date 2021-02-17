Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 318.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

