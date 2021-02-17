Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,237,000 after buying an additional 595,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 556,275 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 422,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

