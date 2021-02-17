Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

