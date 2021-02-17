Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000.

KBWB opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

