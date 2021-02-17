Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

