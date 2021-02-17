Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blue Apron at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 70.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -3.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

In other news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $887,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,258. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

