Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,021 shares of company stock worth $69,084 and have sold 179,489 shares worth $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.