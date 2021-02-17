Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

