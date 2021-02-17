Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

