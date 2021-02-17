Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,081,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,434,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 158.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 316,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.