Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 387,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 592,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total value of $1,703,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,237 shares of company stock worth $36,277,662 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -263.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.