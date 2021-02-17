Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHL. FMR LLC boosted its position in China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.