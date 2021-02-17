Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

