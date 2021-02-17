Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,027 Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 245,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

