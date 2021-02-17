Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

