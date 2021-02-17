Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $49,893,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after acquiring an additional 212,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $249.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day moving average is $240.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

