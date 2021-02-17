Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

