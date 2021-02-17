Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,266 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,067,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.45.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

