Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,653 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LARK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $81,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,691 shares of company stock worth $117,686 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

