Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,707 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

OZK opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.