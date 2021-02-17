Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

