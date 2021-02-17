Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,558 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $198,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,446 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

