Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,604 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

HPF opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.