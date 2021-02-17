Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 574,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.06 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

