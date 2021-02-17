Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,815,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

