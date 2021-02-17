Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

