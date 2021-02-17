Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $209.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73), but opened at GBX 192 ($2.51). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 192 ($2.51), with a volume of 1,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £851.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.51.

About Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

