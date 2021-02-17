Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 532,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,288,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $6,035,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $7,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

