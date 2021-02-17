Kraton (KRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraton stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Kraton has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.