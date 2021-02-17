Krios (GIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,517.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $1,517.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.