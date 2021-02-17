KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of KT worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in KT by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

