Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.16 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.75 million and $11.84 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00867156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.14 or 0.05132224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.