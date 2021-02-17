KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.00849285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00046457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.18 or 0.04952781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00043649 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.