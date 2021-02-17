KuCoin Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.79 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00004833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $202.75 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

