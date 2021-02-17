Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $339,957.81 and $15.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00063431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.00888981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.05060668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.