Kulicke and Soffa Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,598 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 put options.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,125 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,172,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

