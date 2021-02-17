Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $233.89 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $347.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00172565 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.