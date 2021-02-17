Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

