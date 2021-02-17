L Brands (LB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LB opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

