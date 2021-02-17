La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,113 shares in the company, valued at $638,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,082 shares of company stock worth $9,596,560 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

