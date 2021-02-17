Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $244.34

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $244.34 and last traded at $240.76, with a volume of 4961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

