Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.22

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) (EPA:MMB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €19.22 ($22.61) and traded as high as €22.36 ($26.31). Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) shares last traded at €22.14 ($26.05), with a volume of 81,258 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.94 and its 200-day moving average is €19.22.

Lagardère SCA (MMB.PA) Company Profile (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

