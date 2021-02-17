Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Lagardère SCA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Lagardère SCA alerts:

LGDDF stock remained flat at $$25.95 during trading on Wednesday. Lagardère SCA has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.