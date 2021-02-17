Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $581.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.35. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.