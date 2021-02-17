Lambda Market Cap Reaches $41.57 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $41.57 million and approximately $38.15 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

