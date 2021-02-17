Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.62

Shares of Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.62 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 77.40 ($1.01). Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.99), with a volume of 369,176 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £257.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

