Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMRK opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

LMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

