Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LMRK opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.
